Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.40.

