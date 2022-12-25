Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after acquiring an additional 648,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 760,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,536,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $69.74 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.73 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WWE shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

