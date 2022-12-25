Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $237,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $117.91 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

