Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $224,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

PayPal stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.