Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 644 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,333,000 after buying an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 203,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 913,710 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $60.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $86.12.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

