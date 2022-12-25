Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $204,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock worth $29,824,703. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

CDNS stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

