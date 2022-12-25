Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.