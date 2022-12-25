Kaizen Financial Strategies Invests $58,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $6,072,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $5,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genworth Financial Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,669,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNW stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

