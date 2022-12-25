Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 682,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of SOFI opened at $4.61 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

