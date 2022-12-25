Guardian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after purchasing an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,496,000 after purchasing an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,631,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

