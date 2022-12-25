Guardian Financial Partners LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 4.8% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

JAAA stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

