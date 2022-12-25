Guardian Financial Partners LLC Sells 97,556 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,556 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after buying an additional 623,231 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after buying an additional 488,527 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 458,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

