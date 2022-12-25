Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises about 4.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBBB. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $917,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,964,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,656,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.