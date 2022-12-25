Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 4,477 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 56,331 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $53.44 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87.

