Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Increased by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

