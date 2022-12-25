Guardian Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56.

Read More

