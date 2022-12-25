Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,453 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

