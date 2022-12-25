Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Stake Boosted by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,850 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,005,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,438,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 760,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 104,855.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,839,000 after purchasing an additional 526,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,362,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13.

