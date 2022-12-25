First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 3.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

