Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,021,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 199,087 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,565,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,794,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

