Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.