Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 53,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 188,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 349,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53.

