Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,284 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

