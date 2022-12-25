BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,028. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

