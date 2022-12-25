Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,906 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 47,605 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.22 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.