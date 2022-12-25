Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $810,000 Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $138.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.