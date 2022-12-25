Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

