Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 435 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $141.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

