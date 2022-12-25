Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vericity Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERY opened at $7.30 on Friday. Vericity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Get Vericity alerts:

About Vericity

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.