Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Vericity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Vericity Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VERY opened at $7.30 on Friday. Vericity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
About Vericity
