Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 298,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

