Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after buying an additional 177,191 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 996,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axonics

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axonics Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $62.87 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

