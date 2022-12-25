Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJS opened at $91.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.