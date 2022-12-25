Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,560 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,560 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 38,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

