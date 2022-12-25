Consolidated Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $206,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $552.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

