Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 14,150 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $121.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

