Consolidated Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,495 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises 2.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT opened at $59.67 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

