Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,895 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Toll Brothers accounts for 1.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,969,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 48.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,565 shares of company stock worth $2,979,551. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

