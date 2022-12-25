GeniuX (IUX) Price Hits $0.0823

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $328,174.82 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeniuX has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $862.61 or 0.05125609 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499454 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.31 or 0.29592893 BTC.

About GeniuX

GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

