Conflux Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $775,525.57 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $47.94 million and approximately $775,525.57 worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,829.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00391920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021707 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00857028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00096598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00599973 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00260574 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02311218 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,400,229.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

