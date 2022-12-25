Consolidated Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,262 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 31,857 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for 1.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 2,163,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 802,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $28,509,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.09 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

