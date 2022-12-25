ssv.network Trading Up 0.5% This Week (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $10.11 or 0.00060053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. ssv.network has a total market cap of $111.95 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $862.61 or 0.05125609 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499454 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.31 or 0.29592893 BTC.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.
ssv.network Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SSVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.