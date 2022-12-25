Grove Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.61 Million (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Grove token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grove has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Grove has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $862.61 or 0.05125609 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499454 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.31 or 0.29592893 BTC.

Grove Token Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grove should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

