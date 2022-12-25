ELIS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.59 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32230085 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

