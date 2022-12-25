holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.03 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and $241,111.82 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.34 or 0.07245413 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00030634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00069046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03825463 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $197,678.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

