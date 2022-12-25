Kaizen Financial Strategies Trims Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2,244.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

