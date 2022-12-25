Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 48.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 65.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $202,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

