Kaizen Financial Strategies Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

