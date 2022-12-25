Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 12,412 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

