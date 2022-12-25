Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

