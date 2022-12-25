NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,779 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

